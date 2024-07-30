ANC ranked 16th most corrupt organisation out of 7,000 worldwide

Corruption indexes around the world aim to measure the most corrupt businesses, non-profit organisations, and even political parties. South Africa’s own African National Congress (ANC) has found itself among the ranks of untrustworthy organisations. According to the MyStick Corruption Index, the ANC ranks as one of the most corrupt organisations, placed at number 16 out of a total of 7,000.

A content creator who goes by coolstorybru_za shared the story on his social media channels. WATCH: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cool Story Bru! 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@coolstorybru_za) “MyStick makes use of an in-depth algorithm to assess the corruption level of various organisations, the ANC has been ranked the 13th (now 16th) most corrupt organisation in the world. “The algorithm makes uses of various formulas and variables to calculate a corruption score for each organisation. Over 7,000 organisations across the world have been assessed using this algorithm,” he said. He went on to say that it is insane that the ANC nearly cracked the top 10. South Africans did not hold back on their response to the video.

Here are some comments left on Instagram: – Surprised they ranked so low. – Don’t let them see this because they might mistake it for another sport we can dominate. – Imagine. And 40% of SA voted for them.