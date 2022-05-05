ANC ready for start of Eastern Cape conference on Friday

Cape Town - The ANC in the Eastern Cape says it is all systems go for its provincial conference, which gets under way on Friday. Eastern Cape convenor Oscar Mabuyane and other senior figures in the party in the province made their way to the registration venue on Thursday after the party’s leaders on Wednesday gave the go-ahead for the conference to go ahead as planned.

ANC provincial spokesperson Loyiso Magqashela said they were ready for the start of the conference and the delegates would arrive on Friday and start registering. He also said they had a meeting with ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile on Wednesday to discuss some of the issues related to the conference. This followed a letter by ANC provincial coordinator Lulama Ngcukayitobi to the party asking for an urgent meeting as some of the issues had not been resolved.

This related to delegates whose cases were still pending before the national disciplinary of appeals. The other issue was about the disputes at the Chris Hani and Dr WB Rubusana regions. The provincial conference was postponed two weeks ago because of the outstanding disputes.

However, after the meeting between the party and provincial task team it was agreed that the conference should continue as planned. It starts on Friday and will end on Sunday. Magqashela said they were ready for the start of the conference and the meeting on Wednesday with Mashatile had cleared up matters. “We are more than ready now to sit our conference as from tomorrow (Friday)” he said.

He said the issues of disputes would have been cleared by late Thursday and were being discussed at that point. The National Dispute Resolution Committee was left with the issuing of verdicts on the disputes. Hundreds of delegates are expected to descend on the venue on Friday for the three-day conference.