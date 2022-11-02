ANC recalls Mangaung mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana

Pretoria – The ANC interim regional committee on Tuesday recalled Mangaung mayor Mxolisi Siyonzana after serious allegations of financial mismanagement, poor governance and lack of service delivery. Siyonzana was elected in August 2021 after the municipality had operated without a mayor for a year following the ousting of Olly Mlamleli in a motion of no-confidence that was supported by ANC councillors.

The ANC regional committee in the Free State has accused Siyonzana, his deputy and the council speaker of failing to implement the changes they were tasked with. The municipality is plagued by serious allegations of maladministration, mismanagement of funds, corruption and service delivery. However, Siyonzana believes he has delivered his mandate and turned things around through his collective leadership.

“I inherited a dysfunctional municipality where every day people were marching, where you had serious labour issues. People were not paying their rates and taxes. That’s why we are under administration. “People might think we didn’t perform well like they are saying, but I can assure you, when I sleep at night, I know the changes we brought in Mangaung,” he said speaking to eNCA. Meanwhile, Mxolisi Dukwana, the convener of the interim provincial committee of the ANC in the Free State, told the news channel that they had already submitted three possible candidates to the national executive committee (NEC) to replace the outgoing troika in the municipality.

