ANC regional treasurer in KZN fired for allegedly embezzling millions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Newcastle - An ANC big shot in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Nkosi, has been fired for allegedly defrauding his employer and embezzling millions in municipal funds. Nkosi is the regional treasurer of the eMalahleni region which includes coal mining towns like Newcastle, Danhauser and Utrecht in northern KZN. He also worked as the head of community services in the Newcastle local municipality, where he was accused of allegedly embezzling funds related to a waste tender issued by his department in the municipality. He was fired in absentia by an internal disciplinary committee (DC) after presenting a sick note in order to force a postponement. However, the note was disregarded by the DC and the hearing continued.

He was later found guilty but the decision to sack him was yet to be fully endorsed by the municipality's executive council (EXCO) which is expected to sit in the coming days.

Repeated attempts to get Nkosi to comment on the matter yielded no results. He did not take calls but read WhatsApp messages sent to him and did not respond. Previously when Independent Media asked him to comment on his suspension, he declined to comment.

The spokesperson of the municipality, Mlungisi Khumalo confirmed that Nkosi has indeed been sacked.

"Yes we can confirm that Mr Nkosi has been dismissed by the municipality," Khumalo said.

Further, Khumalo said they had not received any indication from Nkosi regarding a possible appeal and if he eventually does lodge an appeal, they have no qualms about it since it’s standard procedure in a labour dispute.

Political Bureau