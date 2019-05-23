Rustenburg - The national ruling African National Congress (ANC) retained its seats in the JB Marks municipality in North West and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng during Wednesday's municipal ward by-election.
Gontse Molotsi of the ANC won ward 12 in JB Marks with an increased margin of 88.93 percent compared with the 82.66 percent the party garnered in the 2016 municipal elections. At least 1 551 people voted for the ANC.
Independent candidate Timoti Eddie Phakisa, obtained 50 votes while John Pule Moelane of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) received 143.
In ward 84 of the Ekurhuleni metro, the ANC's Phikisile Elizabeth Masina won with a reduced margin of 67.95 percent compared with 77.59 percent in 2016.
African News Agency/ANA