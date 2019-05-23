Rustenburg - The national ruling African National Congress (ANC) retained its seats in the JB Marks municipality in North West and Ekurhuleni in Gauteng during Wednesday's municipal ward by-election.

Gontse Molotsi of the ANC won ward 12 in JB Marks with an increased margin of 88.93 percent compared with the 82.66 percent the party garnered in the 2016 municipal elections. At least 1 551 people voted for the ANC.