ANC retains key seats in recent municipal by-elections

Recent municipal by-elections across various provinces in South Africa have seen a mix of political party gains and retainments, with the African National Congress (ANC) holding onto several key areas. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced the results, highlighting the continued dominance of the ANC in certain provinces while other parties also made significant strides.

According to the Commission, the ANC retained its seats in the Eastern Cape and Limpopo, while the Patriotic Alliance (PA) claimed a new seat in Gauteng. The Democratic Alliance (DA) also retained its seats in ward 99 in Johannesburg. In the Eastern Cape, the newly elected councillor is Mfundo Genu, who won Ward 13 in the Intsika Yethu Municipality with 83.08% of the votes. Genu’s victory came with a voter turnout of 42.04%, and the seat had been previously held by the ANC in the 2021 Local Government Elections.

In Gauteng, Beverley Marilyne Smouse of the PA claimed ward 82 in the City of Johannesburg Municipality, winning 41.71% of the votes. The voter turnout for this ward was 27.07%, and the seat had been held by the DA in 2021. Hendrik Bodenstein of the DA retained ward 99 in Johannesburg, securing 98.09% of the votes with a voter turnout of 24.22%.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the ANC’s Welcome Ntokozo Radebe won ward 12 in the uPhongolo Municipality, capturing 40.01% of the votes. This seat, previously won by the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in 2021, had a voter turnout of 52.79%. In the KwaDukuza Municipality, Vishnugopal Govender of the Umkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) won ward 28 with 62.25% of the votes and a voter turnout of 59.50%. This seat had been previously won by the ANC in 2021.

In Limpopo, Khumbudzo Madzhini of the ANC retained ward 09 in the Limpopo Municipality, securing 65.68% of the votes with a voter turnout of 36.68%. The ANC had also won this seat in the 2021 Local Government Elections.