Johannesburg - The ANC has retained the Northern Cape and the North West following the completion of vote counting in those provinces. All 707 voting districts in the Northern Cape have completed vote counting and the results have been declared.

The ANC won 57,54% of votes, with the DA coming in second at 25,51% and the EFF third with 9,71% of votes.

Support for the ANC has dropped in the Northern Cape compared to 2014 elections where it obtained 64,40%.

The DA and the EFF have managed to grow support in the province. The DA had retained 23,89% of the votes in 2014 and the EFF received 4,96%.

The FF-Plus, which has managed to grow its voter support nationally, has also grown in numbers coming in fourth place at 2,68%.

In the North West, the ANC has also retained its majority gaining 61,87% of votes while the EFF retained its position as the official opposition with 18,64% and the DA obtained 11,18%.

In comparison to 2014, ANC support has declined in the North West, where the party received 67,39%. The EFF has also shown substantial growth as the party had received 13,21 in 2014. The DA’s support in the North West has dropped as it received 12,73% previously.

Voting still continues across the country, but provinces as such as the Western Cape and Eastern have completed over 90% of vote counting. The DA has retained the Western Cape and ANC looks set to take the Eastern Cape.

The ANC looks set to retain dominance, even though it's reduced, in provinces such the Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga where over 70% of votes have been counted.