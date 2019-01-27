File picture

Cape Town - The chances of the African National Congress (ANC) regaining control of the Western Cape "is not a pipedream", former ANC provincial chairman Mcebisi Skwatsha said on Sunday. Skwatsha and another former Western Cape ANC chairman Ebrahim Rasool visited Mfuleni in Cape Town on Sunday to encourage voters to register to vote in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, the Western Cape ANC said in a statement.

"As people patiently stood in a queue under a hot sun and with a scorching wind blowing, Rasool and Skwatsha spoke about their meeting at Bardale Primary School registration point," the statement said.

“Our comrades on the ground want to see unity. They want unity in our leadership. Our people want us to unite because the DA is imploding. If we’re together everyone else can be together,” Rasool said.

“This speaks into renewal. We will have total unity. We have an inspiring leader in ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to really deliver a better life for all."

The chances of the ANC returning to power in the Western Cape "is not a pipedream", Skwatsha said. “I’m very optimistic about what is going to happen in the general election. We are doing very fairly well. We are going to make our mark,” he said.

Rasool said the ANC had had a presence in every voting district in the Western Cape over the past two days of voter registration. “The question is whether the swing to us will be big enough to give us an outright victory,” he said.

African News Agency (ANA)