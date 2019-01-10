Screengrab

Cape Town - The African National Congress has slammed accusations from the DA claiming that the party has stolen its election slogan “One South Africa for All” during its 107th birthday celebrations. In a statement, DA national spokesperson Solly Malatsi said: “The Democratic Alliance (DA) notes the fact that the ANC has stolen our election slogan: "One South Africa for All’ which we launched in April 2018. The ANC stole the slogan for their birthday celebration collateral.

“The DA has chosen the slogan "One South Africa for All" because we are the only party that is still committed to achieving non-racial ideals in South Africa,” said Malatsi.

The ANC rubbished the allegations and said it could not be possible that they are accused of stealing an election slogan if the DA has not yet launched its election campaign.

ANC's head of presidency Zizi Kodwa said: “We can only speak of election slogans if they have launched their election campaign, which they haven’t. The African National Congress is a truly non-racial, non-sexist, democratic political party that truly fights for better life for all”.

Malatsi however said the party will consult its lawyers to seek a way forward on the alleged infringement.

“We have committed ourselves to effective redress, growing the economy in order to create jobs, creating safe communities and ensuring stringent property rights. The ANC is the antithesis of these very values,” said Malatsi.

