ANC, SACP and Cosatu marching to ConCourt on Saturday against Janusz Waluś parole

Rustenburg - The ANC and its alliance partners, Cosatu and the SACP, have announced they will march to the Constitutional Court on Saturday to protest the parole release of Chris Hani’s, killer, Janusz Waluś. This week, a unanimous judgment by the court ordered Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to release Waluś on parole within 10 days.

Waluś shot and killed Hani on the morning of 10 April 1993. He has served 29 years for the murder. In a joint statement, the secretariat of the three organisations said a programme of action would be implemented starting with a picket at the Constitutional Court in Joburg on Saturday. The programme of action includes a legal strategy and mass protest, resulting in a national day of action.

“South Africans and international solidarity activists from all walks of life who support the cause, united in their diversity, are free to attend the activities to be held,” read the joint statement. The Concourt on Monday ruled that the Polish immigrant who killed Chris Hani on April 10, 1993 should be released on parole within 10 days. He was serving a life sentence at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Facility in Pretoria, for killing Hani, an anti-apartheid activist.

Hani was the general secretary of the SACP, a member of the ANC national executive committee and working committee when he was shot dead at his home in Boksburg. His assassination nearly plunged South Africa into a civil war. Walus approached the Concourt asking the apex court to set aside the Supreme Court of Appeal’s decision to dismiss his leave to appeal against the Pretoria High Court’s judgment that upheld the refusal of his parole in March 2020.

