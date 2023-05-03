ANC says eThekwini city manager was not their first choice, admits paying incarcerated councillor's salary ‘does not look good’

Durban - The provincial secretary of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, Bheki Mtolo, says the current eThekwini city manager, Musa Mbhele, was never their first choice for the position. Mtolo says Mbhele was appointed by a panel that excluded their deployee in the city, Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

He then reminded the media that, by the way, Mbhele was not their first choice but did not say whom they preferred for the position. “But what you forget, because you guys (the media) forget things, you are elevating the issue of the City Manager as that the ANC must act on the City Manager. “You forget how when the city manager of eThekwini (was appointed), the outrage that was made.

“You know that the first choice of the ANC was not the current city manager. It is a public knowledge. “The first choice of the ANC was not the current city manager, but all parties in eThekwini stood against the ANC, stood against the ANC,” Mtolo said, adding that the issue of Mbhele is now being made an “ANC baby”’. He said ‘’something strange happened” that led to the appointment of the now embattled Mbhele.

He said Kaunda, who is the current mayor of eThekwini, was removed from the panel, and it ended up being chaired by former deputy mayor Philani PG Mavundla. Mavundla was from Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), and he entered into a coalition pact with the ANC and secured the position of deputy mayor. “Kaunda did not sit in the panel that selected the city manager. The panel was chaired by the former deputy mayor Mavundla, against the regulations. The regulations are clear in the appointment of senior managers and managers that are accountable to the accounting officer.

“The regulations are saying if it’s a post of an MM (municipal manager), the chairperson of the panel for the post of a city manager is the mayor of the municipality,” Mtolo claimed. Mavundla immediately rushed Mtolo’s claims on Wednesday when he told IOL that Kaunda had to withdraw because he was conflicted. He said that was when media reports emerged that Kaunda was part of a meeting organised by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal, where they recommended that Max Mbili, who was the MM at Ray Nkonyeni (Port Shepstone) at the time, should get the position.

“It is very true that Kaunda had to be moved, and Kaunda knows the reasons why he had to be moved. “He had to be moved because he and Sihle Zikalala (former KZN Premier and ANC KZN provincial chairperson), they had an agenda to hire Mbili. “So we were being asked as a council to rubber stamp a decision that has already been taken politically.