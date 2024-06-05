ANC says step-aside rule will kick in on Kodwa amid graft charges

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said that the party’s step-aside rule will certainly apply to the former Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa following his arrest and release on corruption allegations. The allegations totalling R1.7 million were brought against Kodwa on Wednesday and relates to a time while he was still the spokesperson of the ANC.

Kodwa and co-accused Jehan Mackay made an appearance in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court where they were granted R30 000 bail. According to his attorney, Kodwa would not avoid trial and would reveal his defence later, according to footage from the national broadcaster SABC. Speaking at a media briefing on the outcomes of the national working committee meeting on Wednesday, Bhengu-Motsiri said the step-aside policy of the ANC will kick in against the minister.

“All I can say is that we have noted that and the step aside policy of the ANC will kick in, or shall I say the constitution of the ANC will kick in...because we respect the will of the law and I suppose there's really no question about that,” she said. Kodwa has since resigned as the minister on Wednesday and has also informed President Cyril Ramaphosa of his decision, after being charged. In a statement, his ministry said "He also takes the opportunity to express thanks to all the staff at the Ministry and Department of Sport, Arts and Culture for the opportunity to serve with them, and to all stakeholders in Sport, Arts and Culture, with whom he has worked so well as Minister."