ANC says support could dip below 50% in 2024

Cape Town - The ANC has warned its support could dip below 50% in the next elections in 2024 after results of the local government last November. In its discussion documents released on Friday, on the section on the balance of forces, the ANC said the loss of support in local government was not because of people voting for the DA or the EFF.

It was members of the ANC who contested as independent candidates or those who backed civic movements. This calls for the ANC to look at means to address this. “Current trajectories and modelling exercises project the ANC to dip below 50% in the 2024 national elections, for the first time since 1994.

“Among the reasons listed as causal factors of the November 2021dramatic decline is the depressed national mood due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the devastated economy and joblessness, increase in poverty and hunger, the July unrest social dislocation, distrust of government, enormous service delivery failures including water and electricity, corruption allegations, leadership conflicts, weak and non-existent party primary structures, and ANC financial problems,” stated the discussion document. The ANC said they can reverse the loss of support if they intensify the renewal of the party. It also said its loss of three metros in Gauteng left it hollow.

It said despite still being in charge in most of the councils, coalition governments have ganged up against it to keep out of governing municipalities. It said the party would ensure that organisational renewal takes centre in addressing some of the issues affecting it. [email protected]

