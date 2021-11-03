ANC set to retain Enoch Mgijima municipality rocked by R15m sports field tender scandal

Cape Town – The ANC is set to retain the Enoch Mgijima municipality which found itself in a sports field tender scandal worth over R15 million just before the local government elections. The Eastern Cape municipality was rocked by a scandal weeks before the elections where R15m was spent on a shoddily built stadium.

The EFF had laid criminal charges after it emerged millions were spent on a sports field that was not usable and in poor condition. Other parties also demanded answers on the construction of the sports field as there was nothing to show for the millions spent. In the latest figures from the IEC it showed the ANC will retain the municipality.

Despite other parties and independent candidates trying to wrest the Enoch Mgijima municipality from the ANC, the ruling party has kept it. The ANC was leading with 56.74% of the vote, followed by the DA at 14.29%. Former ANC MP Zukile Luyenge’s Isanco Party scored 2.17% of the vote and independent candidates also mounted a challenge to win seats in the council. Independent candidates are on 8.56% of the vote, while the EFF is at 7.23%.