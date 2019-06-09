Our public representatives should take the advice of our Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng seriously: Take your oath of office seriously and don’t behave as if the public owes you something, says the writer. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

Cape Town - The ANC will in the coming days reveal the names of people to chair key portfolio committees in Parliament. The justice committees will have to deal with the firing of former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) senior prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi, while the finance committees will have to conclude hearings into the collapse of Steinhoff.

The names of chairs come after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced members of his reconfigured Cabinet.

Some of the former chairpersons of committees appointed to the Cabinet include former chair of the energy committee Fikile Majola, basic education chair Nomalungelo Gina and others. Some former chairs did not return to Parliament.

ANC caucus spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said the names of people to head committees were undergoing a process in the party, but would be known this week.

“The ANC is in the process of finalising nominations for chairs of portfolio committees and it will be finalised by the end of the week,” said Mhlauli.

She said the announcements would also include people to be appointed chairpersons.

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane declined appointment to the position of chairperson of committees in the National Assembly.

She has been deployed to Luthuli House by the ANC.

Some of the key committees include those in the justice and security cluster and economics cluster.

Chairpersons who have not returned to Parliament include former chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Francois Beukman, acting chair of the justice committee Madipoane Mothapo and home affairs committee chair Hlomani Chauke.

But committees are facing a tough task as the police committee will have to deal with the issue of the appointment of the new head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate.

Police Minister Bheki Cele recommended to the committee not to renew the contract of former Ipid head Robert McBride, and the committee backed him.

The justice committee will have to process Ramaphosa’s request to fire Jiba and Mrwebi. The two were fired after the recommendations of the Mokgoro Inquiry.

The standing committee on finance will have to deal with the matter of Steinhoff and SAA’s financial woes.

The joint committees on finance, appropriations and public service and administration had conducted hearings on the collapse of Steinhoff leading to almost R100 billion being wiped off.

The company is expected to suffer more financial losses after the restatement of results.

