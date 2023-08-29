ANC sets out new criteria for members who want to be nominated for MP and MPL positions

The African National Congress (ANC) has tightened the regulations for those who wish to be nominated for seats in parliament, in the country’s nine provincial legislatures, and for premiership positions. The party has informed branches that among the critical requirements for those who wish to be nominated is that they should be well-versed in the history of the ANC.

This is done by only nominating candidates who have taken all four modules offered by the OR Tambo School of Leadership. The school is operated by the ANC, and it is meant to hone the skills and improve the capacity of ANC members in several aspects, including international affairs. The upgrade of the requirements is contained in the guidelines the party has sent to branches as they kick off their nomination process ahead of the 2024 elections.

Branches are required to conclude their nomination processes by September 21, 2023, while the entire process should be done by October 31, 2023. "To qualify for nominations, all candidates must meet the following criteria: A post-matric qualification and/or the capacity, experience, education, or expertise that will enable them to make a constructive contribution in the legislature or executive. Must have completed the four OR Tambo Leadership School online modules before being registered with the IEC: The History of the ANC, Building Organising, Understanding Government, and Economic and Sustainable Development," reads the guidelines circulated to guide branches. NEWS: Uproar in the ANC's Mbuso Kubheka region in KZN after the regional leadership "imposed" a list of members to be nominated for legislature and parliamentary seats. The list is now being challenged by some branch leaders who are saying it was never discussed anywhere. @IOL pic.twitter.com/MzOMb7TM0N — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 28, 2023 To root out rogue elements and bad behaviour, the guidelines stipulate that those who have been found guilty in the last 10 years and those with pending disciplinary hearings are not eligible for nomination.

"No candidate shall be eligible for nomination: if he/she has been found guilty by a Disciplinary Committee for contravening the ANC Code of Conduct and had their membership suspended for any period in the last 10 years. "This rule applies also to a member awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing or an appeal." The guidelines also stipulate that those who are currently suspended are not eligible for nomination, nor are those sanctioned by the Integrity Commission (IC).

"If his or her case has been finalised by the Integrity Commission and the NEC has approved and implemented the IC’s recommendation for a suspension of membership or stepping aside from leadership or public office." Those who are already public representatives or members of government executives must perform satisfactorily in their performance review and agree to vetting and lifestyle audits. "All candidates must agree to vetting of criminal records and make financial and other interest declarations before final nomination.