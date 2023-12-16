ANC sets strict criteria to select its MPs and MPLs

African National Congress (ANC) head of the Electoral Committee Kgalema Motlanthe has announced stringent criteria introduced by the party to nominate candidates to serve as MPs and MPLs. Motlanthe said the new criteria will prevent people who are facing charges in court, suspended by the party and those with criminal records to stand for positions in Parliament and provincial legislatures.

In addition, the candidates must have post-Matric qualifications to be considered for positions in the national legislature or provinces, said Motlanthe. He said the Electoral Committee has already interviewed 300 candidates for the national to national list. The Provincial List Committees have interviewed 700 candidates for the province to province list and province to national list.

Motlanthe said all processes will be concluded by January next year when the extended National Executive Committee convenes to consider all the lists and approve them. But Motlanthe said at the moment the Electoral Committee will conclude its process of interviewing 300 candidates on the national to national list by December 20. “The Electoral Committee has commenced with the interviews of 300 candidates for the national to national list and these shall be concluded by December 20,” said Motlanthe.

“The Electoral Committee is simultaneously conducting a process of vetting in all the three lists regarding the criminal records, academic qualifications, disciplinary issues, reports by the Integrity Commission and financial declarations and this should be completed by December 20.” However, the criteria excludes those who are facing charges from the National Prosecuting Authority. Some of the senior ANC members are already in court on corruption charges.

Motlanthe also said the new criteria wants candidates to possess a post-Matric qualification to be considered by the structures that are handling the nomination process. “The ANC has introduced the following criteria for the selection of its public representatives. A minimum requirement for serving as an MP or MPL is that candidates must preferably possess a post-Matric qualification and/or have the capacity, experience, education or expertise that will enable them to make a constructive contribution in the relevant legislature or executive,” he said. “All candidates must have completed the four OR Tambo Leadership School online modules before being registered with the Independent Electoral Commission. Being ANC members in good standing at the time of nomination to the IEC,” said Motlanthe.

“Have no criminal record or criminal charges brought by the NPA. Private prosecutions are excluded unless these result in convictions by a court of law. No candidate shall be eligible for nomination if if he or she has been found guilty by a disciplinary committee for contravening the ANC Code of Conduct and had their membership suspended for any period in the last 10 years,” he said. “This rule also apples where a member is awaiting the outcome of a disciplinary hearing or an appeal. No candidate shall be eligible for nomination if he or she is temporarily suspended pending the outcome of a court case or disciplinary hearing. No candidate shall be eligible for nomination if his or her case has been finalised by the Integrity Commission and the NEC has approved and implemented the Integrity Commission’s recommendation for a suspension of membership or stepping aside from public office.” He said all candidates must agree to to be subjected to vetting for criminal records and declarations of financial interests.

ANC candidates must agree to face lifestyle audits once they have been nominated. Motlanthe said this process was to ensure they select the best candidates with no cloud hanging over their heads. This was part of the ANC’s renewal process to set a strict criteria to choose their public representatives. [email protected]