Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Some ministers and deputy ministers will not be returning to Parliament when the national legislature is officially reconstituted next week. This comes after the ANC shed at least 19 seats, down from 249, during the general elections last Wednesday.

This emerged from the government gazette published by the Independent Electoral Commission on Wednesday.

Among those who did not make the cut are Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel and Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha.

Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti and Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies did not stand for election after they were not nominated. Also, former public works minister Nkosinathi Nhleko did not make the cut of elected candidates.

Correctional Services Deputy Minister Thabang Makwetla is not among elected MPs, along with Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Deputy Minister Sfiso Buthelezi, Military Veterans Deputy Minister Kebby Maphatsoe and Police Deputy Minister Bongani Mkongi. Others are Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Deputy Minister Andries Nel, Home Affairs Deputy Minister Fatima Chohan, Social Development Deputy Minister Henrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Human Settlements Deputy Minister Zou Kota-Fredericks.

The axe also fell on several chairpersons of parliamentary portfolio committees, including finance committee chairperson Yunus Carrim, the small business development committee’s Ruth Bengu, home affairs portfolio chairperson Patrick Chauke, public works committee chairperson Humphrey Mmemezi and the police committee’s Francois Beukman.

Others are chairperson of the joint standing committee on intelligence Amos Masondo, the justice committee’s Madipoane Mothapo and ethics committee co-chairpersons Humphrey Maxegwana and Omie Singh.

Vincent Smith, who was implicated in the Zondo commission of Inquiry into State Capture, was not even on the candidate lists. However, the names of questionable leaders, some of whom were the subject of allegations at the Zondo commission and have adverse court rulings, still appear on the lists despite calls for their removal.

These include former ministers Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Gwede Mantashe, David Mahlobo, Nathi Mthethwa, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Mosebenzi Zwane, Bongani Bongo, Faith Muthambi and Cedric Frolick.

Long-serving ministers Jeff Radebe, Naledi Pandor and Nosiviwe Mapisa- Nqakula also appear on the list.

ANC head of presidency Zizi Kodwa, recently accused of drugging and raping of a woman, is on the list to Parliament.

The ANC’s list also contains the names of current and former leaders from the ANC Youth League, such as Ronald Lamola, Buti Manamela, Collen Maine, Njabulo Nzuza, Kenny Morolong and Desmond Moela.

Unionists such as Sidumo Dlamini, Tyotyo James, Fikile Majola and Zet Luzipo also appear on the list.

Former premiers Senzo Mchunu (KwaZulu-Natal), Phumulo Masualle (Eastern Cape), Cassel Mathale (Limpopo), Noxolo Kiviet (Eastern Cape), Supra Mahumapelo and Sylvia Lucas (Northern Cape) also made the cut, with Ebrahim Rasool headed for the Western Cape legislature.

Former Northern Cape premier and transport minister Dipuo Peters is set for a return to Parliament. Also lucky are Speaker Baleka Mbete, her deputy Lechesa Tsenoli and NCOP chairperson Thandi Modise.

The party’s list also contain former MECs including those from the Eastern Cape. But, it remains to be seen if ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs will take up his parliamentary seat.

Political Bureau