ANC should have investigated R80m payment from Prasa linked company

Cape Town - FORMER transport minister Dipuo Peters wanted the ANC to investigate claims that the governing party received R80 million from a company contracted by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa). Peters on Tuesday told the commission of inquiry into state capture that the allegations emerged when former Prasa chairperson Dr Popo Molefe filed an affidavit in the agency’s battle with Swifambo over the R3.5 billion contract to deliver locomotives in August 2015. ”If I was the ANC treasurer-general, I would also investigate these people, who are said to have received money in the name of the ANC,” she said. According to Peters, it is incorrect for people to go around getting money in the name of the ANC. She said she did not know whether or not the ANC had investigated the matter.

Peters testified that Molefe had informed her that he had been told by Swifambo director Auswell Mashaba that he was aware that the matter was being investigated by Prasa.

She said Molefe had told her Mashaba had been in contact with Angolan businesswoman Maria da Cruz Gomes, who indicated she wanted to give money to the movement.

The commission heard that Gomes wanted 10% of the bid to go to the ANC, and the money would be of benefit to the movement.

Peters said when she first heard about the allegations she became concerned, and called Molefe to verify the allegations.

She also told the commission that ex-president Jacob Zuma wanted controversial former Prasa chief executive Lucky Montana retained in the company as he felt his talent should not be lost to the country.

Peters had a lengthy meeting with Zuma, Molefe and Montana, where he (Zuma) told them to stop fighting as they were all ANC members.

“Nilwelani (why are you fighting)?” she recalled Zuma asking.

Former head of Prasa’s legal division Martha Ngoye was to continue giving evidence at the commission on Tuesday afternoon.