ANC should oppose erosive attacks on freedom of speech - Ace Magashule









ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule. Picture: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The secretary-general of the ANC Ace Magashule says the ANC must oppose the growing attacks on freedom of speech and the telling of the truth. Magashule said the party has in the past passed resolutions committing themselves to upholding freedom of speech and promoting diversity of media voices. This is contained in an opinion piece sent to and published by Independent Media on Sunday. The opinion piece was in response to the vicious attempt by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to liquidate Sekunjalo Independent Media (SIM), the holding company of Independent Media conglomerate. The media giant publishes household newspapers like the Star in Gauteng, The Mercury in KZN, the Cape Times and Cape Argus in the Western Cape and it owns the third biggest online news portal (IOL), which is visited by millions of news consumers on a monthly basis.

In its liquidation papers, the PIC says SIM owes it money it lent to buy the company from its previous Irish owners. The claim has been rebutted several times by SIM as it appears the loan was converted into shares.

Magashule said if the concern is really about financial irregularities, he questioned why there is such little effort going into tackling the massive fraud committed by Steinhoff, among many other companies, with PIC funds.

“Ultimately, what we are faced with is not vigilance to protect the precious pension money investments of civil servants, but an attempt to remove a stridently independent and diverse voice that is raising uncomfortable questions about the direction in which some among us are trying to drive the economic restructuring of our economy - specifically with regards to the apparent tapering off in commitment to BEE.

“However, these are legitimate concerns, and issues that need to be raised. Surely the raising of critical questions, that sometimes cause discomfort, is exactly a consequence of what freedom of speech should be all about,” Magashule said in the opinion piece.

Quoting Italian intellectual António Gramsci, Magashule said reactionary and intolerant right-wing hegemony can develop out of an environment that was initially democratic and open to diversity.

He added that this does not happen overnight as it is a slow process of eroding away civil rights to the point where a repressive new hegemony is established. He said that is done with a sole determination to silence any critical voices and promote cheerleaders.

“In his seminal work, Prison Notebooks, Gramsci expanded on that well-known statement by Karl Marx, that there are revolutionaries whose political consciousness change and even disappear along with improvements in their material well-being. With extraordinary analytical insight, Gramsci expanded on how large monopoly capital interests buy political influence through making politicians and their families dependent on them for their continuing advancement and well-being,” Magashule wrote.

He said usually intolerant right-wing hegemony tries to present itself in ethical terms, as so-called “angels of morality”. Anyone who does not toe the line is cast as immoral and tainted with the tar brush of “corruption”.

“The right wing, financed by monopoly capital, wants to have full control of all the media to drive their propaganda, which they can only achieve by killing SIM. All the media houses, with the exception of SIM, are echo chambers of each other, co-ordinating stories, news, campaigns and campaigns against their targets.”

Political Bureau