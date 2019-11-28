Johannesburg - The ANC has insisted that it would push ahead for the election of its Johannesburg mayoral candidate Geoff Makhubo despite appeals from the EFF to drop him in exchange for its support.
This comes as the Joburg council was sitting on Thursday to elect a new mayor to take over after Herman Mashaba left the DA-led metro on Wednesday.
The DA had been controlling the municipality through a coalition and with the backing of the EFF since 2016 local government elections where the ANC was dislodged from power.