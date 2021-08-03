ANC slams AU on decision to give Israel observer status

ANC head of the international relations sub-committee Lindiwe Zulu said her party was astounded and took a dim view of the AU’s decision.

“The time is appallingly unfortunate and seems to reward Israel after its air strikes and bombings of Palestine, in open disregard for international protocols on international human rights. The decision is most insensitive and ill advised, and an antipathy to the founding principles and objectives of the African Union, including its resolutions.

“The recent bombings and killings of Palestinians, the destruction of their properties and social infrastructure, including hospitals are examples of Israel’s flagrant disregard for the international community and international protocols, including the AU and UN tenets on human rights. It is for similar banditry and inhumanity that apartheid South Africa became the skunk of the world and was boycotted and shunned internationally,” she said.

Zulu said the AU Secretariat, as a bureaucracy, must defer to the democratic guidance and decision of the AU member states, in line with the AU protocols and founding principles.