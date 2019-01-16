Photo: Bhekikhaya Mabaso / African News Agency

DURBAN - The ANC on Wednesday called comments made by DA leader Mmusi Maimane while unveiling a DA billboard "slanderous" and desperate. "The African National Congress has noted the slanderous comments attributed to the leader of the Democratic Alliance, Mmusi Maimane, at an unveiling of a billboard in Johannesburg. The antics of the DA expose the bankruptcy of their politics and the levels of desperation they have descended to. This is a party whose politics have become toxic, who believe that fear mongering and spreading lies will frighten voters to support them at the upcoming elections," said ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa in a press release.

The DA unveiled the billboard earlier on Wednesday. It contains the names of more than 100 people that the opposition claims have been "killed" by the ANC's poor governance.

In his statement, Kodwa also took a swipe at Johannesburg's DA mayor, Herman Mashaba, who caused a social media uproar by tweeting that the distribution of free sanitary towels to Grade R girls would "get kids to focus on sex instead of education".

"It is truly a sad day in our democracy if a party such as the DA believes that insulting young women by suggesting that providing them with sanitary towels is equivalent to promoting sexual promiscuity, makes them a party that represents values the majority of South Africans espouse. Rather than focusing on their ailing election campaign, the DA, once again, demonstrated its inability to present to South Africans sound alternative policies," said Kodwa.

He said the governing party was "concerned" that the DA's conduct flew in the face of the electoral code of conduct as it was "nothing short of spreading deliberate lies about the ANC".

The ANC would take up the matter with the appropriate forums, said Kodwa.

