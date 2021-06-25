ANC slams super spreader events instigated by its members, EFF

The ANC has expressed shock and concern at what it has referred to as the reckless behaviour of its own members outside the South Gauteng High Court In a statement on Friday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that several individuals purporting to be members of the party gathered outside the High Cour, apparently in support of an individual suspended leader who had taken the organisation to court, even when it has been widely publicised that the court proceedings will be conducted virtually.

“Equally concerning was the protest led by a political party to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) under the guise of securing the approval of certain vaccines. “The gatherings were not only wholly unwarranted, they were also a blatant disregard for the lives of our people. In Gauteng province, 5 842 people are hospitalised as a result of Covid-19 and a total of 584 458 people have been vaccinated to date,” Mabe said. The party said that to assemble in large gatherings at the height of the third wave undermined the efforts of many health workers, who are under intense pressure in the country’s healthcare facilities.

The ANC statement comes after members of the EFF marched on the Sahpra offices in Pretoria to demand the regulatory body demand the use of the Sputnik and Sinovac vaccines. South Africa-Pretoria-25 June 2021- EFF leader Julius Malema looks at the crowd during their march to the offices of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) to demand that the organisation speed up the approval of Russias Sputnik vaccine. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi In another protest outside the High Court in Johannesburg, those who back suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have been protesting as the court was hearing the application by Magashule to challenge his suspension. Mabe said that all political parties are represented in Parliament where the government updates them on numerous developments in the efforts to contain the pandemic.

“We should be wary of those who project vaccination as the only tool to protect us from this pandemic. Our own behaviour should not contribute further to burdening the health system. ’’The ANC calls on all leaders to provide responsible leadership at this challenging time so that we can all save lives. ’’We urge all our people and all leaders to do everything in their power to avoid all super-spreader events,” Mabe added.