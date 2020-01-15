Durban - Issuing a harsh statement against finance minister Tito Mboweni, the ANC has reminded him that its leaders must uphold and defend conference resolutions.
For years, Mboweni has held a dissenting view on nationalising the Reserve Bank
The ANC is not likely to act any further against Mboweni who, against the wishes of the ANC in Gauteng, drew a line on the sand and said e-tolls will not be scrapped and that “the user must pay”.
Mboweni took to Twitter on Tuesday evening to say the 2017 decision at the Nasrec ANC conference was “a wrong resolution”. The ANC then issued a strong-worded statement, expressing concern about his public posture. The party stressed he should act with care and be cautious at all times on matters of policy given his position as the country's minister of finance.
“The African National Congress (ANC) is concerned about the public posture taken by Comrade Tito Mboweni in relation to resolutions and policy positions of the ANC, specifically on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). It is our view that Comrade Tito should act with care and be cautious at all times on matters of policy given his position as the Minister of Finance, including subjecting himself to the overall Communications Protocols of the African National Congress.