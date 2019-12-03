The ANC has come out in defence of its Secretary General Ace Magashule, saying allegations by a British NGO that it has damning evidence of corruption during Magashule's tenure as Free State premier was the rehashing of old allegations that have never been substantiated.
The party has leapt to Magashule’s defence, saying that there was a sustained campaign to tarnish Magashule’s image through the media with the charge being led by what it terms as an “alleged British NGO” that claims to be in the possession of "damning evidence" of corruption from the time Magashule ruled the roost in the Free State.
“This so-called NGO is rehashing old allegations which have never been substantiated, the ANC does not see these allegations in isolation, but as part of a well-orchestrated and coordinated vilification campaign against our Secretary General and to further fuel divisions.
“We reject the latest anti-Magashule installment with the contempt it deserves. We urge the secretary general not to dignify these insults with a response,” said party spokesperson Pule Mabe.
He said that was not clear why this NGO would devote “so much resources and energy” towards pursuing narrow political agendas by seeking to tarnish the image of some leaders.