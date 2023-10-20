ANC solidarity for Palestine march gets under way

ANC national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri has joined thousands of people who have joined the march to the embassy of Israel in protest against the bombing of Gaza. Bhengu-Motsiri said they were marching in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The ANC is calling for peace between Israel and Palestine. The party said its participation in the march is in line with their long-standing support for a two state solution to one of the longest running conflicts in the Middle East. The demonstration is organised by a number of civil society, community, as well as faith-based organisations.

Civil organisations, under the banner of “Palestine-Solidarity” led by the ANC will picket outside the embassy on Friday to demand that they stop the war. Speaking to IOL, Bhengu-Motsiri said they have joined the march in solidarity with Palestine. “We rise for peace in Palestine, but more importantly, we are rising in solidarity with people of Palestine,” she said.