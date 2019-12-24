The party was late on Monday still scrambling to pay the salaries of the workers and when asked when it would pay them, said it did not discuss internal staff members with the media.
Xolani Dube, a political analyst with the Xubera Institute, said the delays signalled that the party was broke, but that it was suspicious that it was in such a situation when some individuals had more money than the organisation.
According to Dube, the reason the party’s coffers were empty was that some donors had moved away from donating to the party and instead were donating to individuals.
“Any business person would rather invest in individuals than in the whole organisation. What is happening in the ANC is a clear indication that people are there for themselves, not the organisation,” Dube said.