ANC staff plan to strike

ANC offices throughout the country will be closed on Thursday as a result of a planned strike action by workers. This follows repeated challenges of late salary payments.

In June, disgruntled workers took to the streets after they were informed in April that their salaries would be late. As previously reported, the party said the problem of late payment will continue for the next three to six months due to ongoing financial problems. The ruling party’s financial woes started in December 2019 and the situation worsened in April and June this year. In a letter to staff on Wednesday, the ANC general manager Febe Potgieter indicated that the party’s finances were not in good shape.

“This is to indicate that we are not yet in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July 2021. Unfortunately, August 2021 salaries, due on the 25th of this month, will be delayed. I do regret the hardship and the uncertainty that this cause (to) staff and their families, and this is deeply regrettable. “This is the first time that we are delayed with three months payment,” Potgieter said. Just hours later, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe issued a statement on the planned industrial action set to kick off tomorrow.