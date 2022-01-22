ANC staff strike affects party’s mobilisation and growth, top leaders told

Johannesburg - The strike action by unpaid ANC staff members is affecting the growth and organisational management of the governing party. This is according to a report tabled before the ANC’s national executive committee this week, in which its members are urged to support the party’s treasurer-general, Paul Mashatile, to resolve the salary dispute with ANC staff.

The report also reveals that an organisational design process, focusing on the full-time offices capacities of the ANC, is in progress. “After consultations with HQ units, provinces and the staff representative committee, the overall organogram is completed, and we are doing the final checking of the costing of the structure. “The financial situation with regards to salaries have not yet completely been resolved, since we still have to pay November and December 2021 salaries. The staff representatives have given notice that from January 17, 2022, [they will] start with a stay-away to highlight their plight, until the arrears have been paid,” the report stated.

The ANC conceded that the situation for most staff was dire, with loss of assets and savings due to the late and non-payment of salaries, and especially so for those who have children who return to school this month. According to the report, Mashatile met staff representatives to brief them on what is happening about the issues raised. “However, since there is no immediate payment of arrears salaries, the staff resolved to continue with their industrial action. The industrial action has implications for programmes, for example issuing of QR [quick response barcode] codes and verification reports for BBGMs [branch biennial general meetings], as well as other organisational programmes,” the report stated.