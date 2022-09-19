ANC staff up in arms again over unpaid salaries, benefits

Johannesburg - The ANC staff set out on a one day national shutdown on Monday, across the country, to once again address the non-payment of their salaries, medical aid as well as their provident funds. The shutdown was intended to disrupt the operations of the ANC in order to put pressure on the leadership to urgently attend to the staff’s matters.

This action regarding the party’s ongoing financial constraints comes only two months after the staff last picketed in July when their salaries were said to have not been paid in full after months of non-payment. ANC staff representative Mvusi Mdala said: “The action is aimed at putting pressure on our management to honour its commitment to pay our salaries, medical aid as well as the provident fund. “Despite previous commitments to pay, our provident fund remains over three years in arrears and ANC staff remain unpaid for almost three months, while the medical aid continues to be regularly suspended.”

The last time that the staff is said to have received salaries is in June and others in July and this has been described as unacceptable as some of the staff have been subject to losing their houses, cars, investments and policies, suspended medical aids and have also inherited bad credit records as a result of non-payment and inconsistent salaries. “We view this situation as totally unacceptable and a reflection of a collective leadership that does not care about the well-being of the workers, despite the ANC projecting itself as a champion of the poor and the marginalised,” said Mdala IOL