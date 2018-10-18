Picture: Facebook

Johannesburg - African National Congress (ANC) stalwart and retired diplomat Moss Chikane, has died aged 69. The family said that Chikane died late Wednesday night at around 23:30. Chikane had been unwell for some time and spent time in and out of hospital.

Chikane was elected as a Member of Parliament in 1994 following South Africa's first democratic election.

In 2005, Chikane was appointed as South Africa's Ambassador to Germany and in 2010 he was posted to Zambia where he also served a full term as ambassador.

Chikane played a prominent role in the liberation struggle and was one of the key leaders of the United Democratic Front.

In 1988, Chikane was convicted of treason along with Popo Molefe, Terror Lekota and Tom Manthata.

Chikane is survived by five sons and a daughter, three brothers and four sisters. The family will announce his funeral arrangements in due course.

African News Agency/ANA