Cape Town - ANC heavyweights have been deployed by party secretary-general Ace Magashule to oversee a rerun of the party's Western Cape list conference, marred by several attempts to corrupt the process. Before the conference on Thursday, factions had been accusing each other of turning their backs on President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In a letter to the provincial executive committee, Magashule said the provincial list committee must ensure that all logistics are attended to for the conference. The national list committee will be chairing the proceedings.

National deployees include Brigitte Mabandla; Solly Phetoe; ANC Youth League secretary-general Njabulo Nzuza; Tshepiso Mthembu-Ntoahae and Nhanhla Nkabinda.

The PLC has been tasked with ensuring that venue is secured for the conference and that all lists are forwarded to the NLC.

All voting delegates must be present and regional observers need to be present while all regions will have a programmed way of voting.

Last week, the Western Cape list conference to nominate MPs has been nullified by the party's top brass and a rerun of the conference was ordered by the Magashule.

ANC Western Cape spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen said: “We are ready for the conference taking place after Boxing Day. Several other processes have been put in place. We have made arrangement for delegates who have left the province to come back. For those who cannot come back, branches would have to nominate an alternative branch delegate to ensure that voting takes place. In cases where people are replacing others, the replacement delegate has to execute the mandate of his or her branch.”

Meanwhile, the ANCYL in the province said it was dismayed by the racist and factional tone employed by some members of the ANC.

Provincial secretary Silas Rataza claims the tactic is part of campaigning strategy by factional elements in the build-up to the rerun of the conference. Last week, social media posts claimed that several members betrayed and sold out Ramaphosa for a so-called Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma faction.

“The ANC remains an advocate of the national democratic society and thus agents provocateurs masquerading as members of the ANC, but failing to understand the national content of the revolution need an induction into what the ANC truly represents.

"President Ramaphosa and Minister Dlamini Zuma are not contesting the Western Cape list conference and Nasrec is over.

“Khalid’s nomination as number one on the legislature list by branches during the branch nomination process reflects the confidence which members of the ANC have expressed in the face of our generational mission in the province. This has nothing to do with skin colour or ANC factions. We are warning the racist factionalists to desist from attacking our chairperson.”