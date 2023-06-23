ANC structures head to conferences

ANC structures are heading to their conferences, with the Western Cape having its conference this weekend. The ANC Youth League will also hold its long-awaited conference next week after months of delays.

The ANC Women’s League and the Veterans League are to have their conference in July. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is expected to deliver a speech at the Western Cape provincial conference on Friday. Most of the provinces had their provincial conferences before the national elective conference in Nasrec in December where President Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected.

The ANC had been trying to get all its structures to go to conferences. Mbalula said this week that the National Working Committee had met and noted the conferences by the party structures. “The NWC noted the upcoming national congress of the ANC Youth League, the ANC Women’s League, and ANC Veterans League National Conferences. These conferences are important catalysts towards addressing inequality, job creation, women and youth empowerment, the debilitating scourge of Gender-Based-Violence, femicide and the persecution of the LGBTQI+ community and other programmes of these important and vulnerable sectors of society. They will very importantly strengthen the organisational machineries and programmes of the respective leagues,” said Mbalula.