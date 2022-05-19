ANC study group calls for ‘far-reaching consequences’ on Stellenbosch University racism shocker

Cape Town - The ANC study group on higher education says it is outraged by the recent racism incident at Stellenbosch University and has called for swift action. Dibolelo Mahlatsi, ANC whip in the higher education portfolio committee, said on Thursday the university was lagging when it came to transformation.

Story continues below Advertisement

The incident in which a white student urinated on a laptop and books of a black student has drawn strong criticism and calls for action across the political spectrum and civil society. Mahlatsi said no stone should be left unturned in investigating the matter. She said they welcomed the decision to suspend the white student involved in the act.

The university must also provide all the necessary support to the affected black student. She said they were outraged by the incident and want action taken against the culprit. “We welcome the suspension of the student, but far-reaching consequences should be taken to communicate non-tolerance to racism and it not belonging to any of our higher education institutions. The response of the University of Stellenbosch should be a thorough transformational process which acknowledges covert institutional racism which is embedded in various institutional cultural practices in residences, sports, the academia, and in its staff relations,” said Mahlatsi.

Story continues below Advertisement

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and Justice Minister Ronald Lamola spoke out strongly against the incident and also called for action. Other political parties have weighed in on the matter, saying this behaviour must not be tolerated and the university must ensure that appropriate measures and sanctions be taken against the student who committed the offence. Political Bureau