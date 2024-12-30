ANC succession debate - a non-starter, Mbalula warns members

Despite him being available for president, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has once again cautioned party members to refrain from prematurely discussing potential successors to President Cyril Ramaphosa ahead of the 2027 elective conference. This was an updated reminder to all the ANC structures, the National Executive Committee (NEC), Provincial Executive Committees (PECs), Regional Executive Committees (RECs) as well as other party members.

Succession talks are held in all structures of the party on who will take over. The ANC will elect its new leaders in December 2027.Mbalula is among those likely to go head-on with Deputy President Paul Mashatile to replace Ramaphosa after the election conference. The names of Treasurer-General Gwen Ramokgopa, Gauteng Provincial Chair Panyaza Lesufi, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola have also been brought up several times in discussions about the top job.

In August, Mbalula warned that he would suppress those who were behind talks of removing Ramaphosa, stating that it was not the right time. He said the ANC should use the remaining time to regroup and ensure that they regain the people’s trust instead of focusing on who will lead the party. “I am going to suppress them. You’d have never seen suppression in your life in the ANC, you are going to see that. Our preoccupation cannot be who is the leader,” he said.

The ANC lost the May 29 national and provincial elections with its support dropping to 40%. This was the first time that the party lost elections since the dawn of democracy. Losing the elections forced the ANC to resort to the Government of National Unity (GNU). In his reminder, Mbalula described the talks as a narrative that sought to divide the party and equally a mischievous effort aimed at detracting the leadership from the task at hand of renewal and reversing their electoral fortunes.