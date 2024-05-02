ANC summons ‘defiant’ Jacob Zuma to disciplinary hearing

Former president Jacob Zuma has been requested to appear before the ANC’s disciplinary committee on Tuesday for defying the party’s constitution. The now much-anticipated hearing comes after the former statesman publicly announced that he will vote against the ANC in the upcoming elections.

The party's Disciplinary Committee has set down the hearing for next week Tuesday at the Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg. The ANC has been indecisive about whether Zuma is still a party member or not. Zuma is now the leader and face of the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, which he mentioned in December when he launched the party, stating that this is where his vote is going.

He said he would not vote for the ANC of President Cyril Ramaphosa. "I cannot and will not campaign for the ANC of Ramaphosa. My conscience will not allow me to lie to the people of South Africa and pretend that the ANC of Ramaphosa was the one of [late former ANC leaders Albert] Luthuli, [Oliver] Tambo, and [Nelson] Mandela,” Zuma said. He said he would remain a member of the ANC but vote for MK. However, according to the ruling party, that is violating its constitution.

The 2024 national and provincial elections will be held on May 29. In January, the ANC suspended Zuma for his support of the MK party. They invoked Rule 25 of the ANC Constitution to temporarily suspend Zuma. MK Party Spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela told Newzroom Afrika that Zuma will be ready and available to face the charges levelled against him.