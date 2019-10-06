Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has summoned a mayor to explain how his rural municipality spent millions of rand on his private security guards.
Provincial chairperson Ricardo Mthembu said the party was also aggrieved at Umvoti Municipality mayor Thamsanqa Ngubane revealing the huge expenditure to the media while the provincial executive committee (PEC) was left in the dark.
“We have requested a report on the issues surrounding Umvoti because other things shock us when we hear about them,” said Mthembu.
Ngubane had last week told a media briefing in Durban that the council had since November spent R11.3 million on a private company that was providing security for himself and seven senior managers.
Municipality spokesperson Phindile Phungula later revealed that R11.8m had been spent on Ngubane’s security alone since he took over in 2016. She also said another R4.6m of the R11m had been spent on the managers’ security since November.