ANC supporters rally for action on unemployment and crime

The African National Congress (ANC) supporters went wild as their movement’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa, made his way into Mandela Park Stadium. The people pushed their way into the media pit trying to catch a glimpse of him and Deputy President Paul Mashile.

Before Ramaphosa’s arrival, they were treated to Amapiano and Gqom music as they eagerly waited for the programme to start. The main issues that the ANC members want the president to address is unemployment and the lack of service delivery. Mandela Park resident, Thulisile Tom, said: “We expected the president to help fix the problems that we face in Khayelitsha, our children are unemployed.

“We would also like more police in our community.” Another supporter, Bonisile Nzuzo, said crime has escalated and they hope the ANC will help. “We want houses, there are many people who live in the backyards, we want houses.

“He must address the crime issue in the Western Cape. Extortion is out of control, when unemployed people decide to get up and start a small business such as selling chicken feet, they are expected to pay R500 by extortionists, criminals, and those businesses are then closed. We need a task force because they have killed a lot of people, and they are known but people are scared to come forward. “Crime is pushing away investors who decided to go overseas. We are still going to see a lot of unemployment if crime keeps rising.” An ANC Women’s League member, Nombulelo Ndwenkukhu, said she trusts Ramaphosa will deliver.