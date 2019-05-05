Supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling party African National Congress (ANC) sing and dance at the party's final election rally ahead of the country's May 8 poll, in Johannesburg. Picture: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Johannesburg - Thousands of supporters are eagerly awaiting to be addressed by party president Cyril Ramaphosa at Ellis Park Emirates Stadium ahead of the May 8 national elections. The ANC faithfuls were early on Sunday at the stadium and some of them were transported by buses from various regions of Gauteng province. Other buses came from different provinces in the country.

There was a huge traffic congestion outside the stadium as thousands were trying to secure seats inside. Traffic officers from Gauteng and the City of Joburg were controlling traffic.

There was a festive mood outside the stadiums as some of the supporters took some time off to gulp alcoholic beverages at nearby bottle stores. Others came carrying their food and other stuff hoping to spend most of their time at the stadium.

Hawkers were making a killing by selling various items most notably braai meat and pap. These were the scenes normally associated with the Soweto derby match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. But clearly, those that descended at Ellis Park were not looking forward for a soccer match but to listen to Ramaphosa and his plans if his party obtains the majority vote after the election.

While these ANC supporters are patiently waiting for Ramaphosa, the ANC security has already allowed a number of them to move to the pitch due to the increasing number of people. The bikers have already arrived at the stadium to prepare the crowds for the address.

The crowd was entertained by various artists including gospel star Rebecca Malope.

Political Bureau