ANC supports proposal to erect statue of King Goodwill Zwelithini at KwaZulu-Natal legislature

Pietermaritzburg - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it supports the proposed erection of a giant statue of the late king Goodwill Zwelithini, the longest-serving king in the history of the Zulu nation. The king died in March 2021 and he was succeeded by King Misuzulu KaZwelithini in May of the same year.

The ANC said the statue of honour would be hoisted on the provincial legislature building in central Pietermaritzburg in the Midlands. According to a statement from the party on Thursday, the motion was moved by its provincial chairperson, Siboniso Duma, who is also the leader of government and the Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC. This happened on Thursday in the provincial legislature as part of celebrating the annual Africa Day.

The governing party said in a statement: "The motion marked the beginning of a very progressive process towards the erection of a statue of the departed King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu. @IOL pic.twitter.com/KwqbK1w0gz — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 25, 2023 "The statue will be located in the KZN Legislature and will be higher than that of British monarch Queen Victoria and Sir Theophilus Shepstone. "UMdlokombane (King Goodwill Zwelithini) was a firm believer in the progressive nature and character of the institution of traditional leadership.

“’On this day, we affirm our commitment to harness this institution to ensure that it contributes immensely towards socio-economic prosperity throughout the corners of this province. “As the ANC we reiterate the importance of a healthy synergistic relationship between traditional leaders and elected public representatives in order to achieve sustainable service delivery in areas under amakhosi (chiefs).” It added that the departed Zulu king deserved the honour since he was a visionary leader who loved peace and development.

The statement continued: “We recognise his role as our father. He was a symbol of peace and unity of the people. “We recall that His Majesty hosted guests of international note giving the world a taste of our rich heritage and a glimpse to our history. “God granted him wisdom and strength to be the champion of peace and reconciliation for more than 50 years. He ranked as the longest-serving Zulu monarch.

“He was a link between the democratic government and traditional leaders, business, religious leaders and other stakeholders in our society. “He was exemplary in advocating for socially responsible conduct. “On Africa Day, we remember his consistent and bold leadership in the fight against HIV and Aids.

“He was a tireless campaigner for the promotion of our culture and heritage. “He used the Reed Dance and Umkhosi Wokweshwama to mould young people to be responsible citizens. “We are grateful as this province that we were blessed with the life of His Majesty. His statue will undoubtedly serve as a reminder of what he stood for.”

Meanwhile, the KwaZulu Natal Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders said it had taken note of the damning accusations against its chairperson, Inkosi Sifiso Shinga, who is accused of lobbying amakhosi to boycott the private briefing on Ingonyama Trust called by Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Friday in Empangeni. In a statement on Thursday, the structure said it was puzzled as to why anyone would accuse him of lobbying amakhosi not to attend the meeting called by Buthelezi when he had absolutely no knowledge of what the meeting would be about.