Madibeng mayor Jostina Mothibe. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Rustenburg - The African National Congress (ANC) in North West has temporarily suspend the membership of Madibeng mayor, Jostina Mothibe, the party said. "This difficult but necessary decision was taken to protect the integrity and the decorum of the organisation. Cde Jostina Mothibe has been informed of her suspension and the conditions to which she has to abide during this suspension," provincial task team (PTT) coordinator Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said in a statement.

"Disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against her by the ANC's National Disciplinary Committee [NDC].

"We will ensure that various measures are put in place to ensure that service delivery is not affected and to restore services to the community of Madibeng," she added.

Mothibe was one of the so-called VBS mayors who were recalled by the ruling party in December last year, following the controversial and unlawful investment into the Venda Bank by a number of municipalities. That move was shelved in an attempt to restore unity in the ANC leading up to the general election which take splace next week.

African News Agency (ANA)