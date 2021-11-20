ANC talking to smaller parties over hung municipalities

Durban - As Tuesday’s deadline to constitute councils draws nearer, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says that it is talking to all smaller parties to see which parties it can work with in running eThekwini. ANC spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said that the agreement reached this week by the party at national level, which saw the ANC and IFP agreeing that they would not contest each other at councils where each party had a majority, would also cover the eThekwini metro.

Following negotiations between the top brass of the two parties, the IFP and ANC this week reached an agreement described by IFP President Velenkosini Hlabisa as allowing the party with the most votes to govern, while the other party is relegated to the opposition in what were 21 hung municipalities in KZN. However, Ntombela said that this did not bar them from engaging with smaller parties in an effort to seal a coalition deal in eThekwini. “The agreement we have with Inkatha covers eThekwini, but we are talking to the smaller parties, all of the smaller parties,” Ntombela said.