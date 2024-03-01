ANC tells youth its the R350 grant for now, as talks continue over basic income grant

The ANC’s NEC member Lindiwe Zulu says the process of transferring the R350 unemployment grant to a basic income grant has yet to be concluded. Zulu has also urged the public not to see the grant as an overall comprehensive social security. The government is paying over 8 million recepients the R350 grant, which is formally known as the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant. It was introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic as a means to help distressed unemployed youth.

“Moving SRD grant to basic income grant must not be seen in isolation of the overall comprehensive social security for South Africans in general,” she said. Zulu, who is also the social development minister, briefed the media on Friday on Priority 3 of ANC’s election manifesto, which outlined its plan to tackle the cost of living. During the briefing, she also confirmed that they will continue to pay the R350 grant.

She said once the process was done, they would revert back to the ANC and the social transformation committee for way forward. Last weekend, the ANC launched its manifesto at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Zulu explained that research was conducted on the basic income matter in finding solutions at dealing with a wide range of issues including growing the economy and increasing the employment of in communities.

She said this was done with a focus on young people because they are the majority in receiving grants. “We are not only looking at paying these grants but we are part and parcel of a government that looks for solution to growing of the economy and linking the grant beneficiaries to economic opportunities,” she maintained. She highlighted that their focus is with the most vulnerable and that the ANC has sustained the grants since 1994.

“When we took power, there were times where the economy was not necessarily doing well but one thing the ANC was clear about was that you cannot expose our people consistently to vulnerability and not respond to that,” she said. She added that they have expanded grants broadly from the elderly to people living with disabilities and child support grant. She said one of the reason to link Sassa recepients to the economy, was that both the father and mother needed to take responsibility for the children, but government needs to create a conducive environment.

During his budget speech recently, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, said grants were increasing as follows: – An increase of R100 to the old age, war veterans, disability and care dependency grants. – A R50 increase to the foster care grant will increase by R50