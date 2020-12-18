ANC to adhere to Covid-19 protocols at birthday bash

The ANC’s 109th anniversary celebrations in Limpopo next month will be by invitation only as part of strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Soviet Lekganyane, ANC Limpopo secretary, announced the main event at the sports grounds in Seleteng village in Ga-Mphahlele would only be open to invited guests. ”Any person not invited will not be allowed access. All events will be by invitation,” he said. Lekganyane said the party’s decision to go the virtual route would see transport costs being minimal. According to Lekganyane, Seleteng, Ga-Mphahlele is the birthplace of late ANC president Sefako Makgatho and anti-apartheid activist Lilian Ngoyi, the first woman to be elected to the party’s powerful national executive committee (NEC).

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said celebrations would be held under strict protocols in line with Covid-19 and would be limited to 100 people.

The other provinces would be connected via video link and there would be a much smaller media contingent, she said.

Duarte said the ANC was satisfied with its state of readiness.

Lekganyane said the programme would run from Monday, January 4 until Friday, January 8.

Activities will include ANC leaders interacting with Limpopo residents and visiting and meeting traditional leaders at their royal houses.

The party will also pay tribute to late former ambassador to Cuba and struggle veteran John Nkadimeng and lay wreaths at the graves of fallen leaders such as former ANC Youth League president Peter Mokaba, uMkhonto weSizwe commander Ike Maphoto and Rivonia Trialist Elias Motsoaledi.

Duarte addressed ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s premature pronouncement that the celebrations would be in Mangaung.

At its last NEC meeting of the year earlier this month, the ANC accepted the recommendation by head of organising, Nomvula Mokonyane, to hold the event in Limpopo.

Duarte said there woud be an event in Mangaung, but the main event would be in Limpopo.