ANC to announce DA’s future in GNU on Monday says Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says DA’s future in the Government of National Unity (GNU) will be announced on Monday night, slamming the party’s “commitment” to the government as meaningless because they did not vote for the budget. Speaking at the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's Business Breakfast series on Monday, Mashatile did not hesitate to condemn the DA’s move of rejecting the 2025 budget.

“I know that Zille said this weekend that they are committed to the GNU. My response was: vote for the budget, otherwise you're going to the government to do what?” This comes after the DA said it was also contemplating whether to exit or remain in the GNU. Despite the tensions, Zille, outside the Cape Town High Court on Friday, said her party was committed to the GNU hence they would rush its decision.

However, she said they would consider all their options, look at all the consequences, and then make a rational decision. The DA has rejected the proposed 0.5% VAT increase in the national budget and is pursuing legal action to challenge its implementation. This decision has prompted strong reactions from the ANC leadership. In a leaked audio clip, Mashatile and President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed that the DA's actions have effectively positioned the party outside the framework of the GNU.