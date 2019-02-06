Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo celebrates after winning a court challenge effectively reinstating him as ANC chairman in the province. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) on Wednesday said it would be appealing the judgment by the High Court in Johannesburg to reinstate the North West provincial executive committee (PEC). Former North West ANC chairperson and premier, Supra Mahumapelo and four other officials were challenging the national ANC's decision to disband the PEC.

Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane ordered that Mahumapelo and his PEC be reinstated within two days of her order and that the ANC should pay the legal costs.

“The decision of the ANC, made on August 31, 2018, to disband the North West provincial executive committee is declared unlawful and set aside... The decision of the [national executive committee] NEC of September 20, 2018 to appoint a provincial task team (PTT) is declared unlawful and set aside,” Kathree-Setiloane said.

ANC acting spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said they would study the judgment in its full context and its implications.

“We note the ruling and we are appealing the judgment,” said Kodwa.

“The ANC NEC in our view has taken the correct decision. That's why we make a point that we will be appealing the judgment in its entirety... We need to understand it in relation to the constitution of the ANC but at the same time, we don't want the organisational internal process to absorb us and assimilate everything and undermine the fact that we are running elections."

He said the judgement must not distract their work to make sure they win elections.

"We must make sure we retain the North West overwhelmingly as the ANC," said Kodwa.

Kodwa said the NEC would engage with the provincial task team at the weekend.

Mahumapelo, who was represented by Advocate Dali Mpofu, was removed as premier in August last year, after protests flared up in the province. He was replaced by Job Mokgoro.

