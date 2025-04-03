ANC to blame for Trump's tariffs on SA, says AfriForum, ignoring global trade policy

AfriForum has pointed the finger squarely at the African National Congress (ANC) over US President Donald Trump's tariffs. Chief executive of AfriForum, Kallie Kriel said that ANC leaders and the ANC-led government must be held personally accountable for the punishment that Trump imposed on South Africa by implementing an import tax that is far higher than most other nations.

"These ANC leaders have put their ideology and interests as well as those of their party above the interests of the citizens of South Africa," said Kriel. He added that AfriForum and others pleaded for a change of course in South Africa in the interests of the country and its people, as well as to prevent punitive actions against it and its population. Kriel went on to say that, however, individuals who rejected the US' claims against South Africa as a misunderstanding caused by so-called 'misinformation' impeded these attempts.

"These deniers must therefore also bear the blame for the current crisis ... AfriForum will continue to campaign for a change of direction in the country, as this is the only way in which the US' punitive measures can be lifted. This change of direction entails that South Africa must protect the property and human rights of all people – including those of Afrikaners and other minority communities. Furthermore, government must prioritise the interests of South Africans by pursuing a truly neutral foreign policy." However, Trump put tariffs on over 180 countries. The tariffs are part of Trump's 'America First' economic policy, aimed at protecting US industries and reducing trade deficits. Key measures include tariffs on Chinese goods to address 'unfair trade practices', steel and aluminum tariffs for 'national security reasons', and the renegotiation of trade deals.

While intended to boost US jobs and manufacturing, the tariffs led to trade tensions and retaliatory measures from other countries, with mixed economic results. The top five countries that face the highest import tariffs from Trump include China, India, Canada, Mexico and nations under the European Union (EU). The orange man also imposed tariffs on an island inhabited only by penguins.



— Jeff Wicks 🇿🇦 (@wicks_jeff) April 3, 2025 The Presidency expressed concern about the newly imposed tariffs on South African exports to the US. "The Presidency has noted with concern the newly imposed tariffs on South African exports to the United States of America. "While South Africa remains committed to a mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States, unilaterally imposed and punitive tariffs are a concern and create barriers to trade and shared prosperity," said the Presidency in a statement.