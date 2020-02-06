Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said its outstanding regional conferences would be held by mid-April.
The party last year said it expected to hold all its regional conferences by the end of March.
However, on Wednesday KZN ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that due thoroughness was needed in the process of membership auditing, and the challenges around the convening of branch general meetings meant that the conferences were now expected to be held by mid-April.
Ntuli confirmed that the provincial executive committee had received a progress report on the work being done by the party’s National Executive Committee which included the adoption of a new membership system to be used for the upcoming conferences.
“The office of the secretary-general (Ace Magashule) has signed the membership audit reports of eThekwini, Lower South Coast, General Gizenga Mpanza and Josiah Gumede regions, paving the way for these regions to begin with branch general meetings in order to nominate delegates for their respective regional conferences,” Ntuli said.