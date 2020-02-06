ANC to hold outstanding conferences in April









File photo: Phill Magakoe Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal said its outstanding regional conferences would be held by mid-April. The party last year said it expected to hold all its regional conferences by the end of March. However, on Wednesday KZN ANC secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli said that due thoroughness was needed in the process of membership auditing, and the challenges around the convening of branch general meetings meant that the conferences were now expected to be held by mid-April. Ntuli confirmed that the provincial executive committee had received a progress report on the work being done by the party’s National Executive Committee which included the adoption of a new membership system to be used for the upcoming conferences. “The office of the secretary-general (Ace Magashule) has signed the membership audit reports of eThekwini, Lower South Coast, General Gizenga Mpanza and Josiah Gumede regions, paving the way for these regions to begin with branch general meetings in order to nominate delegates for their respective regional conferences,” Ntuli said.

He said the final report for the Moses Mabhida region was expected to be signed off by Magashule “within the next few days”.

Ntuli said the Moses Mabhida region, which had been calling for a regional conference in the past two years, could not get its audit report signed off by the party’s secretary-general and there was “one or two” branches in the region which had indicated to Magashule that part of their membership had not been included in the audit process.

“The SG felt that those branches would have to be audited, so we are expecting the SG’s team to arrive in the province either today or tomorrow to conclude those one or two branches in Moses Mabhida so that the SG can sign the audit report before the end of the week.

“This is so that we can get the region to follow the rest of the other three regions to start preparing in earnest for their own regional conference,” said Ntuli.

Political Bureau