ANC said it would convene a special meeting of its National Executive Committee on Monday.

Johannesburg - The ANC will hold a special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Monday afternoon.

The meeting is set to discuss President Jacob Zuma’s fate.

It’s being reported that on Saturday the ANC top six met, but did not meet with Zuma as previously assumed.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in ongoing discussions with Zuma to negotiate an exit plan.

The last meeting the ANC top six had with Zuma last weekend, Zuma refused to resign.

Last week, Ramaphosa called discussions with Zuma “fruitful”.

Pressure is mounting for Zuma to step-down from both anxious ANC members, civil society and with opposition political parties.

On Friday, it was emerged that Zuma had demanded that his legal fees be waived as part of negotiations for him to step-down.

Zuma has piled on numerous cases over the years, even before he was elected President in 2009.

His demand that his legal fees be paid, seems he anticipates that he may faced more legal cases.

The ANC has remained mum on Zuma’s future.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa is expected to give his first public address since the negotiations began at the party’s centenary celebrations in Cape Town.

